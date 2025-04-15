- Home
- Technology
- Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR754Billion+ Through 'e-Pay Punjab'
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue Of PKR754Billion+ Through 'e-Pay Punjab'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 05:15 PM
The Government of the Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over PKR 754 billion through 'e-Pay Punjab', a digital tax payment system — developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Government of the Punjab has collected a record tax revenue of over PKR 754 billion through 'e-Pay Punjab', a digital tax payment system — developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department. Meanwhile, the system has also surpassed 83 million digital transactions. This was revealed during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
The participants of the meeting were apprised that the citizens can conveniently pay 87 types of taxes and levies of 18 different departments from the comfort of their homes using the e-Pay Punjab platform.
The growing trust and convenience offered by the system is evident from the fact that over 5.6 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile application to date.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousafstated, “e-Pay Punjab has emerged as an effective and citizen-centric solution, not only by increasing transparency and revenue collection but also by sparing the public from unnecessary visits to government offices and protecting them from middlemen. We are continuously working to expand the platform’s services to make government payments even more accessible and efficient.”
Recent Stories
UAE urges 'concrete, collective action” to save lives at London Conference on ..
Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields
Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments
Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..
Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..
Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..
Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..
E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024
Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR
IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai
More Stories From Technology
-
Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue of PKR754Billion+ Through 'e-Pay Punjab'9 hours ago
-
Realme C75x Takes Over Social Media After Being Dananeer’s Favourite Phone — Now in Pakistan Sta ..11 hours ago
-
Vivo Launches Three-Year CSR Initiative “Capture the Future” in Partnership with SOS Children’ ..11 hours ago
-
Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan15 hours ago
-
BingX Kicks off Its 7th Anniversary With "Your Voice, Our Story" Campaign1 day ago
-
OPPO A5 PRO LAUNCHES IN PAKISTAN - ALWAYS BE PRO WITH YOU1 day ago
-
Your Smartphone Just Got Smarter—Thanks to Infinix One Tap AI!2 days ago
-
TECNO CAMON 40 Series: Redefining Imagery with TECNO AI4 days ago
-
PITB and PSDF sign MoU to empower rural women through Digital Skills training4 days ago
-
Best Waterproof and Drop-proof Now comes to 40K range : realme C75x to Launch Next Week in Pakistan4 days ago
-
Break down language barriers with the Infinix NOTE 50 series6 days ago
-
Registrations Open for New Batch of PITB’s SheWins Training Program to Empower Women with Digital ..6 days ago