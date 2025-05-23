Punjab Government Collects Record Tax Revenue Of PKR 800 Billion+ Via E-Pay Punjab
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 04:14 PM
The Government of Punjab has collected over PKR 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th May, 2025) The Government of Punjab has collected over PKR 800 billion in tax revenue through ‘e-Pay Punjab’, a flagship digital payment solution developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Punjab Finance Department. This was highlighted during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.
Launched in October 2019, e-Pay Punjab has facilitated more than 86 million online transactions, revolutionizing how citizens pay government dues and taxes. The platform allows hassle-free payments for 87 different taxes or levies from 18 government departments, eliminating the need for physical visits and curbing reliance on middlemen and agent mafias.
Since its launch, e-Pay Punjab has generated substantial revenue across key tax streams, including over PKR 564 billion in Sales Tax, more than PKR 39 billion in Property Tax, over PKR 35 billion in Token Tax, and over PKR 19 billion through Traffic Challans.
To date, over 5.8 million users have downloaded the e-Pay Punjab mobile app — a testament to its growing popularity and the public’s trust in digital governance.
Speaking on the occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “e-Pay Punjab has not only empowered citizens with convenient, transparent payment options but also significantly strengthened the provincial treasury. We are continuously enhancing the platform by integrating more services to ensure safe, fast, and user-friendly digital payments from the comfort of one’s homes.”
