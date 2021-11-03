Punjab Government Colleges receive 150,000 Admission Applications on OCAS Portal

Nearly 150,000 applications have been received so far for admissions into Intermediate, Bachelors and Associate degree programs from students across Punjab through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) web portal developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED)

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021) Nearly 150,000 applications have been received so far for admissions into Intermediate, Bachelors and Associate degree programs from students across Punjab through the Online College Admissions System (OCAS) web portal developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Higher Education Department (HED).

Over 37,000 applications have been received for F.A, 30,000 for ICS, 27,000 for Pre-Medical, 10,000 for Pre-Engineering, and 9,000 for ICOM. It has been noted that female students have mainly applied for F.

A and Pre-Medical whereas male students have shown keen interest in ICS and Pre-Engineering.

This year, OCAS initiated the online submission of Bachelor’s degree program and has so far received over 30,000 admission applications for B.S program. OCAS allows students to apply online in government colleges across Punjab without physically visiting the institutes. This helps the students from far-fetched areas to apply online saving them from the hassle of travelling while ensuring timely compilation of applications and merit lists.