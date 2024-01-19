- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 03:28 PM
The Government of the Punjab has collected over Rs 351 billion in revenue through the e-Stamping system since its launch in May 2016 while more than 18.3 million e-Stamp papers have been issued till date
LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19 Jan, 2024) The Government of the Punjab has collected over Rs 351 billion in revenue through the e-Stamping system since its launch in May 2016 while more than 18.3 million e-Stamp papers have been issued till date. This was told in a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif was also present in the meeting.
On this occasion, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “e-Stamping digitizes issuance of stamp papers while eliminating paper and process related fraudulent practices, leakage of government revenue while storing information in digital form to ensure transparency.
The e-Stamping System is one of the flagship projects of the Punjab government executed by PITB in collaboration with the Board of Revenue. The system calculates the value of the stamp paper needed by the buyer automatically.
The names of the buyer, seller, and the person from whom the stamp papers are purchased are entered along with their CNIC numbers. After the completion of the process, the buyer acquires the e-Stamp paper in just 15 minutes.
The system has also been rolled out in Sindh and KPK by PITB in collaboration with their respective governments and the National Bank of Pakistan.
