Punjab Govt. Collects Rs. 290 Billion+ Revenue Through e-Pay Punjab app

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government has collected a record tax revenue of over PKR 290 billion through e-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts. e-Pay Punjab, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), in collaboration with Punjab Finance Department, can now be used to pay online 33 taxes/levies for 14 different government departments across Punjab.

This was informed during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. It was also stated that the trend of online payments has increased significantly. e-Pay Punjab allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. The taxes can also be paid through Telco Agents and mobile wallet.