Punjab Govt Decides To Provide Free Internet To Schools Across Province
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 27, 2024 | 05:35 PM
The sources say that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has sought a comprehensive plan from the relevant authorities in this regard.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 27th, 2024) The Punjab government decided to provide free internet in the schools across Punjab, the sources privy to the development said on Saturday.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz sought recommendations for providing internet across Punjab.
“The chief minister has sought a comprehensive plan for the free internet service in all government schools across Punjab, and the relevant department has been directed to present a plan in this regard,” said the sources.
The CM also initiated free Wi-Fi services at 50 locations in Lahore to provide internet facilities to citizens.
The CM held a high-level meeting in Lahore with officials of the Punjab Information Technology board to further advance the initiation of the free Wi-Fi pilot project in Lahore.
“The purpose of this initiative is to provide free Wi-Fi access to various public locations so that citizens can easily communicate with each other,” said the sources.
They said that under the initiative, free Wi-Fi facilities would soon be available at a total of 516 locations in Lahore.
CM Maryam directed the IT department officials to initiate free internet service at priority educational institutions, airports, railway stations, and bus stands.
It may be mentioned here that the provincial government initiated the implementation of this project through the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).
