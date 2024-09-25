Open Menu

Punjab Govt Launches Global IT Certifications Programmes

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 25, 2024 | 06:09 PM

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2024) The Punjab government, on the directions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, on Wednesday launched the Global IT Certifications Program in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) to award 40+ globally recognized certifications to 10,000 individuals from across Punjab.

As part of the initiative, individuals having Punjab Domicile and valid CNIC will be able to earn globally recognized certifications from leading tech giants, including Google, microsoft, AWS, Cisco, IBM, Oracle, etc. With full reimbursement of certification fees by the Government of Punjab.

The Global IT Certifications Program aims to equip students and professionals across Punjab with the skills and credentials necessary to compete in the international IT landscape. Upon successfully completing the certifications, participants can apply for a full reimbursement of their fees through the program, ensuring that high-quality, globally recognized credentials are accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background.

In this regard, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked, “This initiative is set to play a pivotal role in empowering Punjab’s talent, helping individuals unlock new career opportunities, and positioning them for success in a rapidly evolving digital world.” “It will open doors for professionals to showcase their abilities on a global stage, enhancing both personal growth and the province’s presence in the global IT sector,” he added.

Registration for the program is now open. To register for the program, individuals can register at certifications.pitb.gov.pk. After selecting desired certification from the portal, individuals can pay the certification fee and complete the certification. Once certified, students can request for the fee reimbursement.

