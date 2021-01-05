Punjab govt to expand free high-speed internet access for institutions, public places: Musarrat Cheema

Punjab Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema Tuesday announced that provisional government would soon expand a free of cost high-speed internet access facility for all educational institutions and public places to fulfill the demands of general public

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Spokesperson Musarrat Cheema Tuesday announced that provisional government would soon expand a free of cost high-speed internet access facility for all educational institutions and public places to fulfill the demands of general public.

Talking to a private news channel, in a bid to provide public wi-fi services she assured that the people would get a meaningful digital services and solutions that can address their social, economic and environmental problems and fill up the inequality gap.

She said Punjab govt was not permanently shut down the facility of free WI-Fi in the province, adding, a new project was considering various proposals to provide a sustainable Wi-Fi facility to the citizens as part of the Digital Punjab vision.

She said the funds related to this project was also increased for better and easy access to internet.

Replying to a question, she said the Turkish companies were engaged in solid waste management-related activities from 2012 to 2020 (Dec 31), who were rejected to continue their work, adding, Punjab government would now hired local companies contractors to remove the garbage in Lahore.

She said that waste management system would make more effective and situation must be eliminated on a permanent basis.

The cleanliness was a part of our faith and we should play role to maintain the surroundings neat and clean, she stressed.

Cheema also said that all resources will be utilized to make the clean and green Punjab project and provincial government under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar who was giving special attention to the development of backward areas of the region as these areas had been ignored in development schemes in the past.