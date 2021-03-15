UrduPoint.com
Punjab Higher Education & IT Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz Inaugurates E-Rozgaar Center In Chakwal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 11:17 AM

Punjab Higher Education & IT Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurates e-Rozgaar Center in Chakwal

Punjab Higher Education & IT Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated e-Rozgaar Center at Government Associate College Chakwal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15rd March, 2021) Punjab Higher Education & IT Minister Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated e-Rozgaar Center at Government Associate College Chakwal. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Azfar Manzoor, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Captain (R) Muhammad Bilal Hashim, DG PITB Sajid Latif, ADG PITB Waseem bhatti and other senior officials were also present at the inaugural event.

While speaking at the event Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz emphasized on the need for skill based trainings for the youth in order to empower and prepare them to meet the challenges in this digital era.

The Punjab Minister Raja Yasir Humayun said, “e-Rozgaar has already launched 31 centers in Punjab and are actively conducting different training sessions for youth empowerment.

Till now, over 28,000 e-Rozgaar graduates have earned more than PKR 2.4 Billion after getting trained from e-Rozgaar Program.”

e-Rozgaar Program is providing free of cost trainings for freelancing and digital skills to the youth across Punjab. So far e-Rozgaar has trained 28000+ candidates with 54% female participation in all the three-month sessions organized to give trainings of Technical know-how, Content Marketing & Advertising, and Creative Designing.

An initiative of the Youth Affairs & Sports Department and Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), e-Rozgaar Program is one of the flagship projects of the Government of Punjab aiming to train young graduates to monetize their skills through online platforms.

