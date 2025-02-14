Open Menu

Punjab Job Center Exhibits At LUMS Job Fair 2025, Fostering Youth-Industry Networking Opportunities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2025 | 08:27 PM

Punjab Job Center, a flagship project of the Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department—executed in collaboration with PITB and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare—participated in a recent Job Fair organized by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS)

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Punjab Job Center, a flagship project of the Punjab Labour & Human Resource Department—executed in collaboration with PITB and the Directorate General of Labour Welfare—participated in a recent Job Fair organized by Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The exhibition was designed to create valuable networking opportunities between the youth and various leading companies, paving the way for enhanced career prospects and professional growth.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “The initiative is aimed at bridging the gap between job seekers and industry leaders.

By facilitating direct interactions and providing access to career resources, we are empowering the youth with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in today's competitive job market.”

The Job Fair provided an ideal platform for students and young professionals to connect with potential employers, explore internship opportunities, and learn more about the evolving employment landscape. Interested candidates are encouraged to register for available positions via the Punjab Job Center by visiting: /jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk/worker/create.

