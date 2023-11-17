Open Menu

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions And Registration Activities

Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2023 | 06:19 PM

Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

Punjab Job Center, a collaborative effort of the PITB and Labor & Human Resources Department, conducted training sessions and registration activities across Punjab to build awareness about public sector related jobs and networking opportunities between employers and job seekers in the public and private sectors

The training sessions also focused on imparting essential technical and soft skills among the job seekers and registered them on the portal to help them avail relevant job opportunities.

