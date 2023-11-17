Punjab Job Center Holds Training Sessions and Registration Activities

Punjab Job Center, a collaborative effort of the PITB and Labor & Human Resources Department, conducted training sessions and registration activities across Punjab to build awareness about public sector related jobs and networking opportunities between employers and job seekers in the public and private sectors

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Punjab Job Center, a collaborative effort of the PITB and Labor & Human Resources Department, conducted training sessions and registration activities across Punjab to build awareness about public sector related jobs and networking opportunities between employers and job seekers in the public and private sectors.

The training sessions also focused on imparting essential technical and soft skills among the job seekers and registered them on the portal to help them avail relevant job opportunities.