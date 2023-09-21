Open Menu

Punjab Job Center Registers More Than 140,000 Employees And 29,000 Employers

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2023 | 02:24 PM

Punjab job center registers more than 140,000 employees and 29,000 employers

The Punjab job center has registered 140,000 employees and 29,000 employers

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Sep , 2023) The Punjab job center has registered 140,000 employees and 29,000 employers. This accomplishment highlights the positive impact the center is making in facilitating job opportunities and fostering economic growth.

For job seekers, the center can be a valuable resource, providing a platform to connect with potential employers and access a wide range of job listings. On the other hand, for businesses and employers, the center can serve as a hub for talent acquisition.

With a pool of 140,000 registered employees, companies can find suitable candidates for their job openings more efficiently. Punjab job center contributes to the growth and development of both job seekers and businesses in the region, fostering a thriving job market.

In his remarks, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that the establishment of Job Center is an important step towards guiding the youth and facilitating in finding employment, which will benefit not only the industry but also the employers.

Related Topics

Punjab Job Hub Market Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

Saba Qamar unveils her fitness, beauty secrets

17 minutes ago
 Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach Lon ..

Shehbaz, Maryam take separate flights to reach London today

3 hours ago
 PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in deve ..

PM urges UN to mobilize private investment in developing countries to achieve SD ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Malta on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underpriv ..

IMF asks Pakistan to tax rich, safeguard underprivileged

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039 ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Deputy Head of Yemen&#039;s Presidential Leadership Cou ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2023

5 hours ago
 Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the ..

Led by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, the UAE delegation continues its ..

12 hours ago
 Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 ..

Yahsat increases interim cash dividends to AED201 million for H1-23

14 hours ago
 Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representat ..

Commerce minister, fertilizer industry representatives discuss to resolve challe ..

15 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

CBUAE maintains Base Rate at 5.40%

15 hours ago

More Stories From Technology