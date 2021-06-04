UrduPoint.com
Punjab Minister For Higher Education & IT Inaugurates E-Earn, Punjab’s Largest Co-working Network

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 01:09 PM

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th April, 2021) Provincial Minister for Punjab Higher Education and Information Technology Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated Punjab’s largest co-working network, e-Earn, devised by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in light of the directions of the Ministry Of Higher Education & IT.

The ceremony, held at Arfa Software Technology Park, was presided by Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor. PITB Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif and other senior officials were also present at the occasion.
Speaking at the occasion Minister IT and Higher Education said, “Punjab government has initiated e-Earn with the vision to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, remote workers, and small businesses by sharing the cost up to 60% of each member. These co-working spaces will be established in 36 districts of Punjab providing professionally designed and well-facilitated shared office spaces whilst granting opportunities for its members to build strong ties through collaboration, events and networking. This is yet another phenomenal project of the government targeting to empower approximately 8,000 – 10,000 freelancers.

Provincial Minister stated that the project has already gained momentum. As announced the first co-working center will be launched in Bahawalpur during the first week of June and the registrations are already opened for this and freelancer. Our next launch would be in Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Mr. Raja Yassir Humayun also underlined the role of co-working industry in Pakistan for economic development and prosperity. He urged the freelancers to make any possible contribution for the prosperity of nation. He also highlighted other the key priorities of the government to empower youth.

PITB Chairman Azfar Manzoor said that through e-Earn we would be able to accumulate smart, talented and skilled aspiring professional who, through collaboration and networking, would bring foreign exchange and boost country’s economy. To register for e-Earn co-working space, age should be 18 to 36, active freelancing profile, Valid CNIC, and Domicile of Punjab is mandatory. Freelancers can book a place for 4 Months by paying 40% of the total fee.

