LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Sep , 2023) The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has hit a significant milestone as its Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) has been successfully deployed in 17 Punjab Employees Social Security Institutions (PESSI) Hospitals and 16 Specialized Hospitals. Under the system, a staggering 8.7 million patients have received medical treatment, while 6.4 million patients have availed the Out-Patient Department (OPD) services. Each patient is assigned a unique Medical Record Number, providing seamless access to their treatment history across all healthcare facilities operating under the Health Management Information System. This emerged during a progress review meeting presided over by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf.

The participants of the meeting were apprised that the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System is being hailed as a game-changer in the healthcare sector, significantly enhancing accessibility to medical treatment for millions of citizens while ensuring meticulous maintenance of their medical records in an online format.

In his remarks on the occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf highlighted the numerous benefits of this innovative system, emphasizing its capacity to facilitate appointment scheduling. “The digitization of Clinical Support, Pharmacy Management, Laboratory Automation, and Billing and Invoicing has further streamlined healthcare operations,” he stated.

“The pharmaceutical sector has been modernized, enabling online ordering and stock monitoring to ensure efficient inventory management. In addition to these advancements, the attendance system for doctors and medical staff has also been successfully implemented, contributing to a more organized and efficient healthcare ecosystem,” he concluded.

The implementation of the Hospital Management Information System underscores PITB's ongoing commitment to leveraging technology to enhance healthcare services and improve the overall health and well-being of the people of Punjab.