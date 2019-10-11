UrduPoint.com
Putin Approves National 2030 Strategy Of Artificial Intelligence Development

Fri 11th October 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved the national strategy of artificial intelligence (AI) development for the period until 2030, and his decree has been published on the official legal information portal.

"In order to ensure accelerated AI development in Russia, conducting AI research, improving availability of information and computing resources for users, and improving training in this sphere, I rule to approve the attached National strategy of AI development for the period until 2030," the presidential decree read.

