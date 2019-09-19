Putin Briefed on Results of Probe Into Hole in Soyuz MS-09 Spaceship - Source

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the results of a probe into the mysterious hole in the hull of Soyuz MS-09 spaceship, a source in the space industry told Sputnik

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said Wednesday that the probe found out how the hole appeared in the ship but the conclusions would not be made public.

"The president has been briefed on the results of the investigation," the source said.