UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Briefed On Results Of Probe Into Hole In Soyuz MS-09 Spaceship - Source

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Putin Briefed on Results of Probe Into Hole in Soyuz MS-09 Spaceship - Source

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the results of a probe into the mysterious hole in the hull of Soyuz MS-09 spaceship, a source in the space industry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the results of a probe into the mysterious hole in the hull of Soyuz MS-09 spaceship, a source in the space industry told Sputnik.

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state space agency Roscosmos, said Wednesday that the probe found out how the hole appeared in the ship but the conclusions would not be made public.

"The president has been briefed on the results of the investigation," the source said.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Industry

Recent Stories

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

9 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ..

4 minutes ago

Russia to Keep Oil Price Forecast for Budget Plan ..

4 minutes ago

PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man ..

4 minutes ago

PSL, PCB funds embezzled during Najam Sethi's tenu ..

8 minutes ago

Farhan Saeed Slams Bollywood Musician Salim Mercha ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.