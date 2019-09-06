Putin Calls For Meeting Deadline For Completing Vostochny Spaceport Construction
Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 05:55 PM
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for meeting the target dates for completing the construction of Vostochny spaceport and conducting carrier rockets launches from there
"I expect you to show a more responsible attitude and to organize work more quickly.
It is necessary to meet all the target dates, including those of first launches of a super heavy carrier rocket. As we have already said, the launch should be conducted from Vostochny in 2028," Putin said at a meeting on the development of Vostochny's infrastructure,
The second stage of the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's Far East, including a launchpad for Angara carrier rockets, is now underway.