Putin Confident Indian Astronaut Training Program Will Be Implemented

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Moscow and New Delhi cooperate in the fields of energy and high technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, adding that he is confident that the joint program on training an Indian astronaut will be implemented.

"We really cooperate, we work in very important promising areas.

This applies to energy, this applies to high technologies, including space. And I am sure that the programs we talked about will be implemented, including the training of an Indian astronaut," Putin told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the meeting in New Delhi.

The Russian president also mentioned that mutual trade turnover increased by 38% in the first nine months of this year after the 17% decline in 2020.