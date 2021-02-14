Putin Does Not Exclude Blocking Foreign Internet Resources In Case of Anti-Russia Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not exclude blocking foreign internet resources in case of hostile anti-Russia actions, although everything will be done to limit the impact on Russian users.

"I don't want to artificially cut anything off, but when some hostile actions are carried out, I do not exclude this. Hostile actions with respect to our country are unacceptable," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors, broadcast on Rossiya 24.

Putin said Russia has its own quite successful developments, such as Yandex internet services, but until it has fully developed its own internet resources, and even after that, limits on foreign resources are unlikely.

"We will not curtail anything until we have something of our own. And when we do have something of our own, we will curtail, if at all, only taking a particular situation into consideration," Putin said. He stressed that Russia has good prospects "... but we will not do anything that can create problems for our citizens and our [internet] users."

Nonetheless, the Russian president emphasized that Moscow will react to outright attacks against Russia.

"Of course we will not be able not to react to this. I hope that they understand this as they lose their monopoly on the market," Putin said.