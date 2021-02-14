UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Does Not Exclude Blocking Foreign Internet Resources In Case Of Anti-Russia Actions

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:00 AM

Putin Does Not Exclude Blocking Foreign Internet Resources In Case of Anti-Russia Actions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin does not exclude blocking foreign internet resources in case of hostile anti-Russia actions, although everything will be done to limit the impact on Russian users.

"I don't want to artificially cut anything off, but when some hostile actions are carried out, I do not exclude this. Hostile actions with respect to our country are unacceptable," Putin said during a meeting with Russian media editors, broadcast on Rossiya 24.

Putin said Russia has its own quite successful developments, such as Yandex internet services, but until it has fully developed its own internet resources, and even after that, limits on foreign resources are unlikely.

"We will not curtail anything until we have something of our own. And when we do have something of our own, we will curtail, if at all, only taking a particular situation into consideration," Putin said. He stressed that Russia has good prospects "... but we will not do anything that can create problems for our citizens and our [internet] users."

Nonetheless, the Russian president emphasized that Moscow will react to outright attacks against Russia.

"Of course we will not be able not to react to this. I hope that they understand this as they lose their monopoly on the market," Putin said.

Related Topics

Internet Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Market Media All

Recent Stories

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

2 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

2 hours ago

First Sputnik V Vaccine Doses Arrive in Venezuela

2 hours ago

Final arguments, verdict expected in Trump impeach ..

2 hours ago

Mayor of France' Trappes Under Close Protection Af ..

2 hours ago

Sharma 161 helps India to 300-6 in second Test

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.