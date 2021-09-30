Putin, Erdogan Discussed Space Cooperation in Sochi - Kremlin

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed space cooperation and preparations for the spaceflight of a Turkish astronaut, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

Putin and Erdogan held negotiations in the Russian resort city of Sochi on Wednesday.

"They touched upon the space cooperation, possible training of the Turkish astronaut, and so on," Peskov told reporters.

The Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos has repeatedly reaffirmed readiness to train a Turkish astronaut and send him to the International Space Station by 2023.