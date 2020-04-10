UrduPoint.com
Putin Holds Meeting On Space Industry Development - Kremlin

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Putin Holds Meeting on Space Industry Development - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a meeting on the space industry development, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian president spoke to cosmonauts at the International Space Station and congratulated them on their upcoming professional holiday, which will be celebrated on April 12.

"A meeting on space industry is on," Peskov said.

