MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to develop and approve a digital transformation strategy for at least 10 sectors of economy by July 1, according to the list of presidential instructions published on Monday on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian government [has been instructed] ... to develop and approve strategies for digital transformation of at least 10 sectors of the economy, social sphere and public administration in order to achieve their 'digital maturity.

' [These strategies] must prescribe the introduction of competitive domestic software and hardware systems, created, inter alia, on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies. [The government was also instructed] to ensure the implementation of these strategies and the introduction of corresponding changes in the existing industry strategic planning documents," the recommendation read.

July 1 was set as the deadline for implementing the instruction.