UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Instructs Gov't To Develop, Adopt Strategy Of Digital Transformation By July 1

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 03:30 PM

Putin Instructs Gov't to Develop, Adopt Strategy of Digital Transformation by July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to develop and approve a digital transformation strategy for at least 10 sectors of economy by July 1, according to the list of presidential instructions published on Monday on the Kremlin's website.

"The Russian government [has been instructed] ... to develop and approve strategies for digital transformation of at least 10 sectors of the economy, social sphere and public administration in order to achieve their 'digital maturity.

' [These strategies] must prescribe the introduction of competitive domestic software and hardware systems, created, inter alia, on the basis of artificial intelligence technologies. [The government was also instructed] to ensure the implementation of these strategies and the introduction of corresponding changes in the existing industry strategic planning documents," the recommendation read.

July 1 was set as the deadline for implementing the instruction.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin July Government Industry

Recent Stories

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council receives COVID-19 va ..

1 minute ago

IHAF strengthens global halal trade integrity with ..

18 minutes ago

South Korea population falls for first time

20 minutes ago

Pressure on French government to speed up vaccinat ..

21 minutes ago

DC visits shelter home at Badami Bagh

21 minutes ago

PHA, TDCP play friendly cricket match

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.