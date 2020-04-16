- Home
- Putin Orders Gov't to Create Program for Russian Nuclear Science Development Through 2024
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:38 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to create and adopt a program for the development of nuclear science and technology in Russia through 2024 within three months, according to a decree out on Thursday.
The document was published on the legal information portal of the Russian government.
According to the decree, the program is aimed at ensuring Russia's energy security.