Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to create and adopt a program for the development of nuclear science and technology in Russia through 2024 within three months, according to a decree out on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to create and adopt a program for the development of nuclear science and technology in Russia through 2024 within three months, according to a decree out on Thursday.

The document was published on the legal information portal of the Russian government.

According to the decree, the program is aimed at ensuring Russia's energy security.