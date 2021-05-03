Putin Orders to Report on Russian Technologies for New Generation Vaccines by December 31

Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to report on measures to create Russian technologies for producing new generation vaccines and drugs, including against antibiotic-resistant infections, by December 31, according to the list of presidential instructions published on the Kremlin's website on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to report on measures to create Russian technologies for producing new generation vaccines and drugs, including against antibiotic-resistant infections, by December 31, according to the list of presidential instructions published on the Kremlin's website on Monday.

"[I order] to ensure the implementation of the most significant innovative projects of state importance, aimed at creating Russian technologies for the production of a wide range of vaccines, pharmaceutical substances, as well as new generation drugs, intended, among other things, to treat infections resistant to modern antibiotics, using mainly domestic equipment and components," the document read.

The president appointed Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin responsible for the decree's implementation, with the relevant report set to be presented by December 31.