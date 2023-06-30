Open Menu

Putin, Russia's Roscosmos Head Discuss Development Of Low Orbit Grouping

Daniyal Sohail Published June 30, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed at a meeting with Yuri Borisov, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos on Friday to discuss the development of low-Earth orbit grouping.

The launch program of 2023 is being carried out without disruptions, and Russian orbital grouping already consists of 225 units, Borisov told Putin.

