MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed at a meeting with Yuri Borisov, the head of Russian space corporation Roscosmos on Friday to discuss the development of low-Earth orbit grouping.

The launch program of 2023 is being carried out without disruptions, and Russian orbital grouping already consists of 225 units, Borisov told Putin.