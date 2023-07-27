Putin Says African States Could Become Food Exporters by Getting Necessary Technologies

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) African countries could become food producers and even exporters by getting necessary technologies, with Russia only supporting these efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Actually, we are sure that by implementing certain agricultural technologies and correct organization of agricultural production, Africa can not only feed itself, ensure its own food security, but it will also be able to become exporter of different kinds of goods," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

The president also said that he had discussed the transfer of agricultural production technologies at a meeting with African colleagues.