Open Menu

Putin Says African States Could Become Food Exporters By Getting Necessary Technologies

Daniyal Sohail Published July 27, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Putin Says African States Could Become Food Exporters by Getting Necessary Technologies

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) African countries could become food producers and even exporters by getting necessary technologies, with Russia only supporting these efforts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Actually, we are sure that by implementing certain agricultural technologies and correct organization of agricultural production, Africa can not only feed itself, ensure its own food security, but it will also be able to become exporter of different kinds of goods," Putin said at the plenary session of the Russia-Africa summit.

The president also said that he had discussed the transfer of agricultural production technologies at a meeting with African colleagues.

Related Topics

Africa Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

58 minutes ago
 Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

1 hour ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

1 hour ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

1 hour ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

1 hour ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

2 hours ago
UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

2 hours ago
 China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, ..

China extends Pakistan's loan, amounting to $2.4b, says Dar

2 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker se ..

PML-N, PPP huddle in Dubai to discuss caretaker setup

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian De ..

Pakistan condemns provocative remarks of Indian Defence Minister

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 July 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Technology