Putin Says Flight Of Belarusian Cosmonaut To Space May Take Place Next Year

Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2022 | 06:06 PM

Putin Says Flight of Belarusian Cosmonaut to Space May Take Place Next Year

The flight of a Belarusian cosmonaut may take place next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The flight of a Belarusian cosmonaut may take place next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Such a flight can take place as early as next year," Putin said following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.

Putin has instructed state space agency Roscosmos to ensure the preparatory work necessary for this purpose.

