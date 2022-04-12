Putin Says Flight Of Belarusian Cosmonaut To Space May Take Place Next Year
Daniyal Sohail Published April 12, 2022 | 06:06 PM
The flight of a Belarusian cosmonaut may take place next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday
VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The flight of a Belarusian cosmonaut may take place next year, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.
"Such a flight can take place as early as next year," Putin said following a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko.
Putin has instructed state space agency Roscosmos to ensure the preparatory work necessary for this purpose.