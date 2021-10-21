UrduPoint.com

Putin Says Global Digital Platforms' Attempts To Usurp State Functions Fail

Attempts by global digital platforms to usurp state functions are failing, this is ephemeral, as it was in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) Attempts by global digital platforms to usurp state functions are failing, this is ephemeral, as it was in the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Attempts by global digital platforms, with all their power, and it is, of course, obvious, we saw it in the internal political processes in the United States, but they still fail to usurp political or state functions.

These are ephemeral attempts," Putin said at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club.

He noted that in the United States, the authorities "took the owners of these platforms down a peg" after such attempts, and the same is being done in Europe.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown that only states are the structure-forming elements of the world, Putin said.

