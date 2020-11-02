UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Innovative Rockets, Satellites Priorities Of Russian Space Industry

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian space industry's main priorities are the build-up and improvement of satellite orbital group, the continuation of manned programs and the creation of a promising line of rocket systems, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

"Today, as we agreed, we will focus on specific issues of financing the rocket and space industry, as well as a number of key programs in the space sector. Here, of course, we need to proceed from our priorities, they are well-known ” this is the improvement of our own space infrastructure, building up and qualitative improvement of the orbital constellation of spacecraft, the rhythmic continuation of manned programs, the creation of a promising line of rocket systems.

In general, an increase in the share of innovative space technology, products and services," Putin said at a meeting on financing and developing the space industry.

He noted that the solution of these strategic tasks was of great importance for effective development of the economy, reinforcing the country's security and preservation of Russia's leadership in the global space market.

