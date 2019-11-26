Putin Says Met With Shareholders of Top Technology Firm Yandex Several Days Ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he had met with the leadership and shareholders of the country's flagship technology company Yandex several days ago

"I have recently met with managers and major shareholders of Yandex.

Literally, two days ago," Putin said during a teleconference at Proektoria forum.

The president added that Yandex had interesting large-scale projects with foreign partners.

Putin remarked that maths was Russia's "competitive advantage" that had to be further cultivated, as other countries had developed technologies and production but lacked maths background as strong as in Russia.