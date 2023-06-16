Putin Says Russia Among Leaders in Sphere of 'Digital State' - Putin

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) Russia is among the world leaders in the sphere of "digital state," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"In many areas of such work on the use of new principles of the digital state, we are among the undisputed world leaders...

, we need to strengthen these positions and go further," Putin said during his address at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.