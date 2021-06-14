Putin Says Russia Does Not Want to Consider Cyberspace 'Area of Combat' Like NATO

Russia, unlike NATO, has no desire to label cyberspace and space as areas of combat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the NBC News broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russia, unlike NATO, has no desire to label cyberspace and space as areas of combat, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the NBC news broadcaster.

"NATO said that it considers cyberspace an area of combat.

And it prepares and even conducts exercises. What stops us from doing that? If you do that, we will do the same thing. But we don't want that, just like we don't want space militarised, in the same manner we don't want cyberspace militarised," Putin said in the interview, a transcript of which was published by the Kremlin on Monday.