Putin Says Russia Should Strengthen Position in Global Launch Services Market

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) Russia should strengthen its position on the global market of launch services and ensure the competitiveness of its launch vehicles, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, adding that Russia should also retain its leadership in manned spaceflights.

"Russia should strengthen its position in the global launch services market. Our launch vehicles should remain competitive and be in demand, this is extremely important," Putin said at a meeting on the country's space sphere development.

The president stressed that infrastructure for heavy and super-heavy rockets should be ready at the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East as scheduled, noting that tests flights should start in 2023 and 2028 respectively.

"The development of the manned spaceflights is one of the indisputable priorities. This is traditionally a strong point of the Russian space sphere, and we should retain leadership," Putin added.

Putin also pointed to the need to restore full operation of the national space industry, while respecting all requirements related to COVID-19.