Putin Says Russia-US Space Cooperation Still On, No Plans To End Pact

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with NBC on Monday denied that Russia was planning to end its cooperation with the United States in space, insisting that one of the last remaining areas of common interest between the two countries was still on despite threats to the contract from his space agency chief.

"I think you just misunderstood," Putin said when asked about reports that Moscow planned to withdraw from the International Space Station project. "We are interested in continuing work with the US in this direction, and we will continue to do so if our US partners don't refuse to do that."

