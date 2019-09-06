UrduPoint.com
Putin Says Russia's Vostochny Cosmodrome Should Have Heavier Workload

Fri 06th September 2019 | 06:08 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged for the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's Far East to be used at a larger capacity than it has been so far

VOSTOCHNY COSMODROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday urged for the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's Far East to be used at a larger capacity than it has been so far.

"Five launches have been made off Vostochny Csmodrome.

So now, the spaceport can work at a fuller capacity," the president said at a meeting on the development of the spaceport.

Putin added that the Russian space agency Roscosmos already has plans to do that the next year.

"I have just discussed it with the head of Roscosmos," the president said.

