Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia would introduce high-speed Internet to schools throughout the country by 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia would introduce high-speed internet to schools throughout the country by 2021.

"Nearly all Russian schools currently have access to the Internet, but by 2021, they should have high-speed Internet, which will allow Russia to begin its total digital transformation of schools," Putin said.

He added that it was imperative to introduce such changes to the national education program in order to benefit students and teachers through access to various Internet resources and education modules.�