UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Says To Introduce High-Speed Internet Throughout Russia's Schools By 2021

Daniyal Sohail 14 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 04:14 PM

Putin Says to Introduce High-Speed Internet Throughout Russia's Schools by 2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia would introduce high-speed Internet to schools throughout the country by 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday during his annual address to the Federal Assembly that Russia would introduce high-speed internet to schools throughout the country by 2021.

"Nearly all Russian schools currently have access to the Internet, but by 2021, they should have high-speed Internet, which will allow Russia to begin its total digital transformation of schools," Putin said.

He added that it was imperative to introduce such changes to the national education program in order to benefit students and teachers through access to various Internet resources and education modules.�

Related Topics

Assembly Internet Education Russia Vladimir Putin All

Recent Stories

UAE to save AED11 billion through Blockchain imple ..

14 minutes ago

ANF challenges Rana Sana Ullah’s bail before SC

14 minutes ago

Boeing delivery of commercial jets lowest in more ..

16 seconds ago

NAVTTC to establish 50 smart class rooms with supp ..

17 seconds ago

VC emphasizes imparting education in mother tongue ..

19 seconds ago

Putin Says Russia Should Remain Strong Presidentia ..

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.