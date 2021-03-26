Putin Sees Many Potential Security Threats in Information Space

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there were many potential threats to global security and the sovereignty of individual countries in the information space

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that there were many potential threats to global security and the sovereignty of individual countries in the information space.

"The digital environment is used by international terrorists and organized crime. In a word, there are many potential threats to overall global security, but also to individual countries, including their sovereignty and national interests," Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

He noted that Russia was one of the first countries to call on the world community to unite efforts and work together in this new area.

New technological solutions create new risks, and the global space is becoming a field for tough confrontation and cyberattacks, Putin said.

"New technological solutions also give rise to new risks. We see that the global digital space often becomes a platform for tough information warfare, for unfair competition and cyberattacks. All this qualitatively changes the situation in the international arena," he said.