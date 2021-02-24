UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Putin Signs Law On Fines For Threats To Sustainability Of Russian Segment Of Internet

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:50 PM

Putin Signs Law on Fines for Threats to Sustainability of Russian Segment of Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday a bill on muti-million fines for violations of requirements related to sustainability of the Russian segment of the internet, and for sanctions against Russian media outlets and Russian citizens by online services owners.

Legal entities can face a maximum fine of 700,000 rubles ($9,506) for violations of requirements related to sustainability of the Russian segment of the Internet. Administrative suspension of activities is also possible.

Owners of online services may be slapped with fines up to 3 million rubles for sanctions against Russian media outlets and citizens.

The law doubles fines for violations in the sphere of personal data protection, with the maximum sanctions for repeated violations growing to 500,000 rubles.

Related Topics

Internet Russia Fine Vladimir Putin May Media Million

Recent Stories

Nestle to Face Trial in Lactogen Case

11 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler greets Kuwaiti Emir on National, Li ..

11 minutes ago

PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan president affirm coopera ..

8 minutes ago

Neil Lennon quits as Celtic boss after horror seas ..

8 minutes ago

National Women's Volleyball C'ship rescheduled

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court rejects bail pleas of Abdul Majeed, ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.