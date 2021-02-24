Putin Signs Law on Fines for Threats to Sustainability of Russian Segment of Internet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Wednesday a bill on muti-million fines for violations of requirements related to sustainability of the Russian segment of the internet, and for sanctions against Russian media outlets and Russian citizens by online services owners.

Legal entities can face a maximum fine of 700,000 rubles ($9,506) for violations of requirements related to sustainability of the Russian segment of the Internet. Administrative suspension of activities is also possible.

Owners of online services may be slapped with fines up to 3 million rubles for sanctions against Russian media outlets and citizens.

The law doubles fines for violations in the sphere of personal data protection, with the maximum sanctions for repeated violations growing to 500,000 rubles.