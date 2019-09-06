Putin Tasks Roscosmos With Reducing Price of Space Systems, Launches, Ensuring Security

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the State Space Corporation Roscosmos with decreasing prices of space systems and launches, at the same time guaranteeing high quality and security

VOSTOCHNY SPACEPORT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has tasked the State Space Corporation Roscosmos with decreasing prices of space systems and launches, at the same time guaranteeing high quality and security.

"Equipment manufacturers should aim at ensuring competitiveness both in terms of technical characteristics and price. This is not the case of rockets only.

I ask you to focus on optimizing the prime cost of products made at Roscosmos enterprises in general, and also to work on measures that will allow to reduce prices of space systems and launches, at the same time guaranteeing absolute quality and certainly absolute security. This is the top priority for our entire space sphere," Putin said on Friday at a meeting on the development of the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East.