Putin Tells Cabinet To Include Russian Software Development In National Program By Apr 15

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 05:14 PM

Putin Tells Cabinet to Include Russian Software Development in National Program by Apr 15

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to include the development and introduction of Russian-made software in the Digital Economy national program by April 15

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to include the development and introduction of Russian-made software in the Digital Economy national program by April 15.

The information is published in the list of instructions to implement the president's address to the Federal Assembly, published on the Kremlin's website.

"To the Government of the Russian Federation: ...make changes to the national program 'Digital Economy of the Russian Federation', providing for the development and implementation of domestic software and hardware to boost the digital transformation of industries of the economy's real sector by April 15, 2020," the document says.

