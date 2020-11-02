UrduPoint.com
Putin To Hold Meeting On Space Industry On Monday - Spokesman

Daniyal Sohail 40 seconds ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 02:59 PM

Putin to Hold Meeting on Space Industry on Monday - Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a meeting on the development of the space industry later on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a meeting on the development of the space industry later on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president will pay attention to one of the key areas of innovative development, of our country's future � Russia's space missions.

The development of rockets and space industry, ground infrastructure, funding, priorities. A very serious and important meeting," Peskov said.

