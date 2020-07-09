UrduPoint.com
Putting Safety First, Careem Pledges To Equip All Its Active Captains With ‘Safety Kits’

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:40 AM

Putting Safety First, Careem pledges to equip all its active Captains with 'Safety Kits'

Careem, the internet platform for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with the provincial/local government and private sector to create awareness about safety measures during rides

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09th July, 2020) Careem, the internet platform for the greater Middle East and Pakistan, has partnered with the provincial/local government and private sector to create awareness about safety measures during rides.

Careem, by joining forces with Lifebuoy, is distributing ‘Safety Kits' to all its active Captains across Pakistan starting from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The provincial governments from the respective provinces joined Careem’s effort by showing their presence at the distribution point keeping standard operating procedures strictly in mind. Careem will be installing car disinfectants on its select Opportunity Centres for Captains to regularly sanitize their cars. These disinfectants will be free of cost for all Captains of cars, bikes and rickshaws. Furthermore, prioritising safety first, protective divider screens will also be installed in select cars for better customer in-ride experience.

The notables from the government were Iftikhar Shalwani, Commissioner Karachi, Nazar Shahani, Secretary RTA, Sindh, Mohammad Sarwar, Governor Punjab and Hamza Shafqaat, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

Aligned with the directives from the government, Careem has imposed a mandatory policy of “zero tolerance” for both Captains and Customers for not wearing masks and maintaining social distance at all time in-ride.

Commenting on the utmost importance of safety, Zeeshan Hasib Baig, CEO and Country General Manager Careem Pakistan said, “We want to be loud and clear about the ‘Safety Initiatives’ as this is the utmost need of the hour, Captains and Customers are requested to strictly follow safety protocols at all times. Our Captains are our heroes providing commuting to essential workers in these trying times, and we want to be there for them leaving no stone unturned. Nonetheless responsibility also lies with customers to meet us halfway.”
Asima Haq, Director, Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever Pakistan Limited added, “Frequent handwashing and sanitization is one of the best-known defenses against COVID-19. Lifebuoy is glad to partner with Careem to ensure that both Captains and consumers across Pakistan can continue to travel safely.”
In addition to this, Careem is releasing a series of educational videos under its #BrakeNahiAqalLaga campaign umbrella to create more awareness of being smart and keeping safe during these unprecedented times.

