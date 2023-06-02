MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) Pyongyang strongly denounced UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' statement condemning its attempted satellite launch as unjust and biased, the state-run Korean Central news Agency reported on Friday.

On Wednesday, Guterres firmly condemned North Korea's recent failed attempt to launch a reconnaissance satellite, saying the launch was in violation of the UNSC resolutions and called on Pyongyang to cease such actions.

eng "I strongly protest against the 'statement' issued by the UN secretary-general denouncing the DPRK's (North Korea's) launch of military reconnaissance satellite and resolutely condemn and reject his improper behavior of encroaching upon the legitimate sovereign right of a member state of the UN as an extremely unfair and unbalanced act of interfering in its internal affairs," Director General of North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organizations Jo Chol Su was quoted by KCNA as saying.

Respect to sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs are the United Nations' key principles, Jo stated, adding that Guterres should give good explanation as to why he denounced just North Korea's launch out of 193 UN member states, which should be treated equally.

"In case the UN secretary-general has his own convincing ground or reason, separately from the non-commonsensible and far-fetched assertion of the U.

S. and its followers that the DPRK's satellite launch is contrary to the 'resolutions' of the UN Security Council because it uses ballistic missile technology, I am ready to patiently listen to what he says. But in view of the unbalanced and prejudiced stand and attitude Secretary-General has shown so far ... I never expect that he would make an answer to satisfy the questions," KCNS quoted Jo as saying.

Jo said that UNSC resolutions which include sanctioning certain UN members' right to explore space are a result of the anti-Korean policy exercised by the United States and its allies. Pyongyang's satellite launch was necessary to ensure North Korea's protection from military threats, and therefore was in line with the country's sovereign right to freedom, the official stated.

"The DPRK will continue to proudly exercise its sovereignty including the launch of military reconnaissance satellite to prove that the UN is not a monopoly of the U.S. and the U.S. high-handed and arbitrary practices and unilateralism can never work on the world," Jo added.

On Wednesday, Pyongyang unsuccessfully launched the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite mounted on the Chollima-1 carrier rocket. After the separation of the first stage, the engine of the second stage failed to ignite, causing the rocket to lose thrust and fall into the Yellow Sea, North Korea's space agency said.