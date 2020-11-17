Quad camera for poster-level photography and a massive storage! – The HUAWEI Y7a is Here to Stay

Here are five reasons why we think you should get this Midrange Powerhouse

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th November, 2020) Have you ever thought how having a smartphone with incredible charging speed, long lasting battery and a stellar Quad camera setup feels? Especially one that does not break the bank. Huawei announced the launch of a new smartphone to its popular and loved entry-level HUAWEI Y series, the HUAWEI Y7a. This latest iteration comes with an array of cool features that make your daily life so much fun. The HUAWEI Y7a is up for grabs at a starting price of PKR 35,999/- only!

Long lasting power with HUAWEI SuperCharge

Worried your phone is going to run out of battery power when you are out and about? The HUAWEI Y7a has a massive 5000 mAh battery that can last for a long time even when using the camera or gaming or web browsing. But hold on, what if you have to be stuck at home charging this massive battery? Never mind that, because you can swiftly charge it back up with the 22.5W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, With just 10 minutes of charging, it can last for a remarkable two hours of uninterrupted video playback . Moreover, Coupled with Huawei’s AI power saving technology, the HUAWEI Y7a intelligently manages power ensuring you always have power for all your gameplay, movies and more!

Explore your artistic side with the 48MP AI Quad Camera

The HUAWEI Y7a comes with an AI Quad Camera setup, which comprises of a 48MP Main Camera for taking clear photos and recording brisk and limpid videos anytime of the day. An 8MP 120o Ultra-Wide Angle Camera for taking group photos without having to leave anyone out of the photo frame or beautiful landscape shots while picnicking. A 2MP Macro Camera for capturing tiny details from up-close and a 2MP Depth Camera that adds artistic Bokeh effects to your photos. Each camera is designed for a specific function, but together, they work seamlessly to deliver standout results in various shooting scenarios for poster-like quality! The HUAWEI Y7a does not only excel in daylight but it also produces some magnificent night shots, thanks to its high sensitivity sensor and AI capability. Under Night mode, the smartphone uses AI algorithms to achieve multi-frame noise reduction that produces bright photos in improved clarity.

HUAWEI Y7a helps you discover your unique beauty and record treasured moments in clear detail thanks to the 8MP selfie camera with AI beauty support.

If you happen to be out camping with your family at night, the Circular Flash will be activated automatically which provides better lighting for stunning selfies/groupfies.

A shimmering display that attracts the eyes

The HUAWEI Y7a dazzles you at first sight from the 6.67-inh FHD+ display to its overall body and colours. This brilliant display has a resolution of 2400 x 1080 and a screen-to-body-ratio of 90%. Everything you watch on the HUAWEI Y7a will be an immersive experience whether you are watching the latest episode of your favourite show, or your favourite team taking on their rivals in a local derby match or even playing your preferred game. The HUAWEI Y7a will also catch the attention of those who see it with its three eye-catching colour variants: Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black

Enough space for all you media, entertainment and gaming

Lots of memories to save, loads of moments to cherish! All the videos, photos, games, and apps you are going to download, run and store need ample space - we know that! The HUAWEI Y7a comes with 4GB RAM for smooth processing plus a large 128GB internal storage, which can be extended up to 512GB with an external Micro SD Card for silky smooth gaming.

HUAWEI Y7a runs on EMUI 10.1, which is based on Android 10. The user interface comes with a bunch of innovative features such as an upgraded Game assistant, which provides you with an enhanced gaming experience. In addition to Knuckle Screenshot gestures, Smart Puzzle, Histen 6.1 and more!

If you are looking for your favourite Apps to download you can get them on Huawei’s official app marketplace, HUAWEI AppGallery - the third largest app marketplace in the world. The HUAWEI AppGallery lets users download a wide selection of global and local apps, as well as quality entertainment media on HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Music and HUAWEI Reader. You can choose to download your favourite apps from Petal Search, a new search tool that is available for download via HUAWEI AppGallery. This new search tool offers Huawei users an open gateway to a million apps, a place where you can get all the apps you are looking for!

Available in three natural colour variations: Crush Green, Blush Gold and Midnight Black, HUAWEI Y7a is currently available for PKR 35,999/- only.