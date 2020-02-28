QuadCameraBatteryKing realme 5i is available on sale now at Rs. 24,999

Realme 5i, the latest budget smartphone from Realme, is available for sale from February 26, 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th February, 2020) Realme 5i, the latest budget smartphone from Realme, is available for sale from February 26, 2020.The phone is priced at Rs. 24,999. The smartphone is available in two color trims — Forest Green and Aqua Blue. It comes with a massive 5,000 mAh battery capacity as well as quad camera set up at the back. For a budget smartphone, the new smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch display and a waterdrop notch.

realme 5 series achieved great success, the shipments of 5 series exceeded 5.5 million units globally. Now as entry-level model of 5 series family, realme 5i also brings great user experience in camera, battery, performance and design, but with more affordable price for more consumers.

With a massive 5000 mAh battery, realme 5i provides best battery life performance and longest 30-day standby in the price segment. It can make you enjoy extra-long entertainment experience. The realme 5i have also been equipped with fireproof protective separation and triple precautions to guarantee battery safety.

realme 5i is equipped Snapdragon 665 based on 11nm production process, operating at a clock speed of 2.0GHz along with enhanced gaming performance and 3rd generation Qualcomm AI Engine, providing outstanding performance in their price segments.



realme 5i adopts latest Sunrise Design in its slim body. Grains on back cover is processed by the industry-leading German five-axis precision radium carving machine, presenting a stunning visual experience after 600-minute polishment, to show the enthusiasm and endless possibilities of the young generation. realme 5i comes in two colors – Aqua Blue and Forest Green.

realme 5i also packs a leading image experience with widely praised quad camera setup – 119° ultra-wide-angle lens (8MP), main camera (12MP), portrait lens (2MP) and ultra-macro lens (2MP). With upgraded algorithm, Nightscape 2.0 is now available in ultra-wide-angle lens, enables you shoot excellent night photos with wider view. Main camera supports better EIS effect, you can take more stabilized videos while moving.

In terms of software, all realme smartphones will get the new upgraded ColorOS 6.1 which will have feature upgrade, hotspot management function, real privacy function and Hotspot management. With ColorOS 6.1, realme 5i can activate dark mode, bring a darker color palette for Apps and operating system, helping you to ease your eyes and focus better with a more vibrant foreground content standing out against the darker background