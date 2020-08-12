UrduPoint.com
Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System For Driving License Launched For Gujranwala City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:33 PM

CTO Gujranwala Mr. Muhammad Asif Siddique and the team of city traffic police department visited Arfa Software Park to inaugurate Rasta App and Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License in Gujranwala

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020) CTO Gujranwala Mr. Muhammad Asif Siddique and the team of city traffic police department visited Arfa Software Park to inaugurate Rasta App and Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License in Gujranwala. Director General IT Operations PITB Mr. Faisal Yousaf and his team were present on this occasion. The app offers multiple features including traffic updates, e-ticketing, and online driving licenses appointment facility for the applicants.

Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) developed smartphone application titled “Rasta” in collaboration with City Traffic Police, has provided smart solutions to general public’s traffic related problems and queries over the years.

It will now be available for the public of Gujranwala to help citizens and road users with real-time information related to traffic related issues. Rasta app is already available in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan and soon will be lunched for Sialkot City.

