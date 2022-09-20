UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Completes Upgrade Work On 5 Main US Early Warning Radar Sites - Statement

Daniyal Sohail Published September 20, 2022 | 04:20 AM

Raytheon Completes Upgrade Work on 5 Main US Early Warning Radar Sites - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Raytheon Technologies have completed upgrades projects on the five strategic Upgraded Early Warning Radars (UEWR) deployed by US forces in Alaska, California, Massachusetts, Greenland and the United Kingdom, the company said in a press release.

"Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a Raytheon Technologies business, has completed second generation computer, cyber, software and radar upgrades on all five Upgraded Early Warning Radars," the release said on Monday. "UEWRs are pivotal to the precise tracking of more space objects simultaneously, to include incoming ballistic missiles, and quick classification of threat versus non-threat objects."

The radars are located in Thule Air Base, Greenland; Beale Air Force Base, California; Clear Space Force Station, Alaska; Cape Cod Space Force Station, Massachusetts; and Royal Air Force Fylingdales, United Kingdom, the release noted.

Raytheon said UEWRs are critical to regional and homeland defense and upgrading them to exceed 21st century standards is a testament to the original design, power and performance of US radars, the release said.

"Now the US Space Force and Missile Defense Agency have increased detection capabilities for even the most advanced threats," the release added.

Raytheon collaborated with the US Space Force and the Missile Defense Agency to complete testing while maintaining the radars' critical 24/7 surveillance capability, according to the release.

