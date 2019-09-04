UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raytheon Offers Poland Boosterless Interceptor Missile To Counter Short-Range Threats

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Raytheon Offers Poland Boosterless Interceptor Missile to Counter Short-Range Threats

US defense contractor Raytheon on Wednesday has offered Poland to buy its boosterless version of interceptor rockets for the country's missile defenses to counter short- and mid-range threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US defense contractor Raytheon on Wednesday has offered Poland to buy its boosterless version of interceptor rockets for the country's missile defenses to counter short- and mid-range threats.

"SkyCeptor defeats short- to medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles and other advanced air defense threats," the company said in a press release.

"Raytheon is also offering SkyCeptor with a booster for the second phase of Poland's Wisla air and missile defense program."

The interceptor is designed for "plug and play" insertion into the Patriot Family or other fielded air and missile defense systems, according to Raytheon.

The SkyCeptor normally has two stages, and a boosterless model would consist of a single stage rocket, presumably to be used against shorter-range threats.

Related Topics

Company Buy Poland Family

Recent Stories

Belarus Ready to Propose Declaration to Replace IN ..

1 minute ago

Five Star Movement (M5S) Leader Luigi Di Maio Beco ..

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Syed Murad Ali Shah for construction of a canal to ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt gears up to boost agriculture sec ..

6 minutes ago

Hamdard University delegation meets Metropolitan C ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.