Raytheon Offers Poland Boosterless Interceptor Missile to Counter Short-Range Threats

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US defense contractor Raytheon on Wednesday has offered Poland to buy its boosterless version of interceptor rockets for the country's missile defenses to counter short- and mid-range threats.

"SkyCeptor defeats short- to medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles and other advanced air defense threats," the company said in a press release.

"Raytheon is also offering SkyCeptor with a booster for the second phase of Poland's Wisla air and missile defense program."

The interceptor is designed for "plug and play" insertion into the Patriot Family or other fielded air and missile defense systems, according to Raytheon.

The SkyCeptor normally has two stages, and a boosterless model would consist of a single stage rocket, presumably to be used against shorter-range threats.