Raytheon Wins $412Mln Deal To Maintain Taiwan's Radar Surveillance Systems - Pentagon

Published December 22, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) Raytheon has won a more than $412 million US Air Force contract to provide engineering support and maintenance for Taiwan's radar surveillance systems, the Defense Department announced.

"Raytheon Company (of) Woburn, Massachusetts was awarded a $412,601,063 firm-fixed-price contract for follow-on sustainment," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Under the contract, Raytheon will provide contractor logistics support, engineering services, technical updates, spare parts, and other related elements of logistical and program support to the Taiwan Surveillance Radar Program, the release added.

Work on the contract will be carried out in Taiwan over the next five years and is expected to be completed by December 31, 2027, according to the release.

