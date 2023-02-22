UrduPoint.com

Raytheon Wins $77Mln US Navy Contract To Make Radar Systems For Germany - Pentagon

Daniyal Sohail Published February 22, 2023 | 03:50 AM

Raytheon Wins $77Mln US Navy Contract to Make Radar Systems for Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Raytheon has won a more than $77 million US Navy modification contract to manufacture five APY-10 Radar Systems for P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft for Germany, the US Defense Department announced.

The Raytheon Company (of) McKinney, Texas is awarded a $77,020,874 modification .... contract to procure five APY-10 Radar System production kits ...

in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the government of Germany," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Raytheon will also provide engineering support to address obsolescence issues within the receiver exciter processors and radar data centers, the release also said.

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed in October 2027, the release added.

Related Topics

Company Germany October Government Million

Recent Stories

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to he ..

DP World, Caspian Containers Company partner to help digitise international trad ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan& ..

UAE Commander of Joint Operations receives Jordan&#039;s assistant for Operation ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

Belgium, UK strengthening key trade links

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests ..

Al Bowardi reviews defence cooperation with guests of IDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

UAE chief of staff receives guests of IDEX 2023

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

Saif bin Zayed visits IDEX 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.