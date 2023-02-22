Raytheon Wins $77Mln US Navy Contract to Make Radar Systems for Germany - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Raytheon has won a more than $77 million US Navy modification contract to manufacture five APY-10 Radar Systems for P-8A Poseidon maritime reconnaissance aircraft for Germany, the US Defense Department announced.

The Raytheon Company (of) McKinney, Texas is awarded a $77,020,874 modification .... contract to procure five APY-10 Radar System production kits ...

in support of the P-8A Poseidon aircraft for the government of Germany," the Defense Department said in a press release.

Raytheon will also provide engineering support to address obsolescence issues within the receiver exciter processors and radar data centers, the release also said.

Most of the work on the contract will be performed in McKinney, Texas over the next four and a half years and is expected to be completed in October 2027, the release added.